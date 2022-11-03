The new America's Cup television series will have full access to all teams involved. Photo / Photosport

The new America's Cup television series will have full access to all teams involved. Photo / Photosport

The America’s Cup has become the latest in a string of sports events to announce a behind-the-scenes style television series.

Formula One’s ‘Drive to Survive’ docu-series has been credited by many in the motorsport world as the leading factor in a renaissance for the sport since it began airing in 2018.

Since then, other motorsport events around the world - as well as the likes of the football, golf and surfing - have followed in trying to replicate its success.

Now, the America’s Cup will join its ranks with its own docu-series that production company Skydance Sports says will have full access to all teams involved in the event.

So far, those teams include Cup-holder Emirates Team New Zealand - which has chosen to host the event in Spain - American Magic, INEOS Britannia, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

America’s Cup CEO Grant Dalton says the show will expose a whole new part of the sport to a previously-ignorant general public.

“Over the past couple of decades both the America’s Cup and the media environment have evolved and matured significantly,” Dalton said in a statement.

“The America’s Cup is one of the few global sporting events that has played out each edition with very little public understanding of what actually goes on nor the true extent of the talented people or innovation involved.”

While details of the people involved in the actual production of the series are yet to be announced, it will be overseen by the Academy Award-winning directors of the 2018 documentary Free Solo: Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.