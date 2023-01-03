The Auld Mug in Barcelona after it was announced that the Spanish city will host the next America's Cup. Photo / Photosport

A fifth challenger has emerged for the 37th America’s Cup, with an entry from France joining the bid to dethrone Team New Zealand in Barcelona.

Having already had their entry accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, K-Challenge Racing have formally launched their bid for the Auld Mug, representing Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez.

Outside of announcing their arrival on the scene, there has been little other information about the French challenge, who have only chosen to formally confirm their arrival now after spending some time quietly working on their bid.

They will be run by chief executive Stephane Kandler, who is no stranger to the Cup scene having led the French challenge in Valencia in 2007, and Bruno Dubois, who has a wealth of experience in the sailing arena.

“Bruno and I are very excited to join the other Challengers. We have been working behind the scenes for almost a year now and we are going to announce great things by the end of this month,” Kandler said.

Grant Dalton, chief executive of AC37 Event Limited, welcomed the challenge for the event in Barcelona — which now has two more potential challengers than the 36th edition of the Cup in Auckland.

“It is great to have the French now back in the America’s Cup as the fifth Challenger, and one that will no doubt bring a lot of typical character and flair to what is lining up to be a stunning event in Barcelona.

“France is such a prominent sailing nation but despite this, it is not a small undertaking to get an America’s Cup team up and running so I congratulate Stephane, Bruno and the Société nautique de Saint-Tropez who have been working away tirelessly to get to this point.”

While the team is yet to reveal their crew, it is expected there will be some crossover in talent between the America’s Cup challenge and the French SailGP team, particularly given Dubois’ role as the French SailGP team manager.

K-Challenge Racing CEO Stephane Kandler (left) and team manager Bruno Dubois. Photo / Supplied

There has been plenty of crossover in talent between the America’s Cup and SailGP since the start of the latter’s 2021-22 season. That influx in a shared talent pool is exemplified by the New Zealand entry which features Peter Burling, Blair Tuke, Josh Junior, Andy Maloney and Louis Sinclair, who were all members of Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup success in Auckland in 2021.

The France SailGP team has been a member of the series since its inception in 2019, with helmsman Quentin Delapierre having been at the wheel since midway through the 2021-22 campaign, taking over from Billy Besson. The current make-up of the French SailGP squad features two sailors with experience in the America’s Cup, Olivier Herlédant and Matthieu Vandame.

Confirmed challengers for the 37th America’s Cup

Ineos Britannia (Royal Yacht Squadron) - Challenger of Record

American Magic (New York Yacht Club)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Circolo della Vela Sicilia)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Société Nautique de Genève)

K-Challenge Racing (Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez)