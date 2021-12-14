America's Cup: Former Team New Zealand sailor Brad Butterworth tipped to skipper Alinghi for next Cup challenge

Brad Butterworth in 2003. Photo / Photosport

Alinghi's return to the America's Cup appears to be gathering some steam, with former Team New Zealand tactician Brad Butterworth tipped as the Swiss syndicate's next skipper.

Alinghi, Team NZ's old nemesis that took out the Auld Mug in Auckland in 2003 and defended it in 2007, is set to challenge the next America's Cup after an 11-year absence, having paid the initial $1.47 million entry fee for the 2024 regatta.

Italian sailing website Giornale della Vela reports Butterworth – who was part of Team NZ's 2000 Cup defence before leaving for Alinghi with Sir Russell Coutts and several other Kiwi crew members – could be in line to help lead Alinghi's latest challenge alongside its Swiss billionaire owner Ernesto Bertarelli.

However, Butterworth's potential skipper role will reportedly be off the water in a "technical management" capacity, similar to the way Max Sirena led Luna Rossa earlier this year.

The 62-year-old Butterworth lacks the skillset for the new foiling monohulls of recent years, and also doesn't hold the passport requirements to be on the boat, but will bring a depth of experience as one of the most successful tacticians in the Cup's history.

The Hall of Fame recipient has reportedly maintained a relationship with Bertarelli since Alinghi's America's Cup loss to Oracle in the 2010 Deed of Gift challenge.

Butterworth's experience is seen as a crucial factor in what could be a young Alinghi team.

According to Italian media, Alinghi are also negotiating the purchase of Team NZ's first generation AC75.

There has also been speculation that Alinghi's challenge will come with the reputed backing of the Red Bull Formula 1 team, who have just seen their driver Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to claim the F1 world championship on Monday.

Alinghi's return could reignite another rivalry with Challenger of Record Ineos Britannia, who worked with Hamilton's Mercedes team ahead of their America's Cup challenge in Auckland earlier this year.