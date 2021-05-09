Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|SailingUpdated

America's Cup: Dean Barker scoffs at New York Yacht Club's attempt to influence future of America's Cup

4 minutes to read
Dean Barker - defending Team New Zealand. Photo/Photosport

Dean Barker - defending Team New Zealand. Photo/Photosport

NZ Herald

Dean Barker has scoffed at the New York Yacht Club's attempt to influence the shape of the America's Cup for years to come.

And the American Magic helmsman has backed TNZ's right as the defender

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.