America's Cup: Dean Barker scoffs at New York Yacht Club's attempt to influence future of America's Cup

Dean Barker - defending Team New Zealand. Photo/Photosport

Dean Barker has scoffed at the New York Yacht Club's attempt to influence the shape of the America's Cup for years to come.

And the American Magic helmsman has backed TNZ's right as the defender to control the event without the NYYC poking its nose in.

The New York Yacht Club has released a massive document outlining what shape it believes the America's Cup should take for the next couple of decades.

Team New Zealand, who successfully defended the cup in Auckland this year, has already described the 154-page document as "presumptuous".

The proposal includes a multi-event schedule for the next four America's Cup regattas across four different countries, confirmation of the AC75 boat, stronger crew nationality rules, cost-control measures and independent event management through the creation of an America's Cup Board of Governors.

It lists New Zealand as the host of the next event in 2024, but would mean Auckland couldn't stage the event again until 2035

Kiwi Barker helped lead the NYYC's American Magic challenge, so has a good idea about the inner workings of the club, although he is not employed by them anymore.

"I don't see why they (TNZ) should come under pressure, to be forced to do anything," Barker told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

"I'm sure it won't have any impact on what TNZ decide to do.

"What New York has done is try to keep things rolling along, put a bit of pressure back on, to see if they can force anything.

"To me it doesn't seem right – if you are not in control – to try and set the rules.

"Team New Zealand have done a fantastic job to win and defend it, and by right they should have the ability to put their colour on what the next event looks like.

"Listening to the challengers is a good thing to do. But it is certainly not going to sway their decision making on how the next event is going to be run."

Barker – who was not involved in formulating the NYYC document – said there had already been discussions around reducing the costs, to make entry more affordable and thus increase participation.

And it was already established that the AC75 class would be used again, a welcome move towards consistency.

"If I was reading between the lines, this is a way of pushing things along but I'm not sure what it is going to achieve," said Barker, the former Team New Zealand skipper.

"It's quite a big move but in reality the way it's always worked is the challenger of record, in this case Ineos, and the defender, Team New Zealand, normally take their time to determine what the next event looks like."

A New York victory over a British boat in 1851 inspired the America's Cup and the NYYC defended the Auld Mug 25 times.

In a statement to the Herald, Team New Zealand said the New York Yacht Club was presumptuous in its intent, but they agreed the American outfit raised some valid points in their proposal.

"RNZYS and Emirates Team New Zealand (as the current Defender of the America's Cup) welcome the New York Yacht Club's interest in the next America's Cup, but questions their motives for such a presumptuous statement when entries do not open for some time," a statement said.

"There have been some valid points raised by NYYC, a number of which are already being considered in developing a progressive and forward-thinking Protocol between the Defender and Ineos Team UK and the RYS as (Challenger of Record for the 37th America's Cup) who are the two parties responsible for developing the next Protocol."