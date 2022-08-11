Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup: Dean Barker reveals reason for joining Swiss challenger Alinghi

5 minutes to read
Dean Barker in 2021. Photo / Michael Craig

Dean Barker in 2021. Photo / Michael Craig

Matt Brown
By
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is the news director for Newstalk ZB Sport

Dean Barker can see the irony.

The former Team New Zealand and American Magic helmsman has signed on with Swiss challenger Alinghi for the next America's Cup.

Barker was the back-up helmsman for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.