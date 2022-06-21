Phil Robertson. Photo / Photosport

If Team New Zealand come calling Phil Robertson will listen.

The Sweden-based Kiwi sailor has been a star with the new Canada SailGP team in the opening two rounds of the foiling catamaran series in Bermuda and Chicago.

He has led the team into two podium races and they sit second in the standings behind Australia.

His performances caught the eye of New Zealand SailGP coach and Team NZ veteran Ray Davies, who suggested Team NZ could be interested in him for their America's Cup defence.

Speaking to the Herald, Robertson indicated he would be open to offers.

"Yeah they definitely have a very strong sailing team which is pretty cool. But I probably offer a few different skill sets to the rest of those guys and that team and coming from a slightly different background. And yeah, if they come calling I would definitely consider it," Robertson said.

"I actually saw him (Davies) last night in the bar. So there weren't a lot of very productive conversations going on. I'm really close with all the guys on that team and enjoy their company. I love what they do, and enjoy hanging out with them and sailing against them.

"I guess my path has led me to a bit more of an international man, as opposed to representing purely New Zealand. I'm here leading the Canadian team, [but] if there's opportunities in the future I'll definitely consider all of them."

Davies has highlighted the start as the major area of work on for the New Zealand SailGP team, an area that has been critised as an area of weakness for Peter Burling during the last America's Cup.

Phil Robertson has skippered the China, Spain and Canada SailGP teams. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi expat Robertson believes he has the skillset to complement the existing Team NZ crew.

"I guess I come from a short course racing background where you're racing within boundaries for the majority of my professional career. And that's what the racing is these days.

"SailGP is a very compressed format; it's a 10 minute race, as opposed to, let's say an hour long race of the Americas Cup. But the sort of style and the way you approach the race is exactly the same. I'm probably quite strong at starting, being one of my strengths and having a match racing background as well.

"Definitely my sort of skill set is around that boat-on-boat racing and positioning as opposed to probably the likes of Pete and Ashby who are very, very good at getting a boat going fast."

Davies indicated Team NZ is in place for the initial part of their Cup programme with their AC40 (smaller version of the cup boats) due to launch around August.

Meanwhile, Robertson is maintaining full focus on the Canada SailGP campaign which next heads to Plymouth for round three late next month.

"We'll wait and see. But I will now keep my head down and keep doing what I'm doing. It's a pretty cool time to be in the sport and the way it's developing. And the SailGP series is pretty phenomenal. So I'm happy where I'm at. It's good action."