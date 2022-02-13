America's Cup team American Magic base has still been in Auckland since last year's event. Photo / Dean Purcell

A stronger hint that the America's Cup isn't returning to New Zealand anytime soon?

American Magic have begun moving out of their Auckland base ahead of the March 31 announcement to reveal the next host of the America's Cup.

American Magic, the last remaining challenger still based in Auckland from the 2021 event, began dismantling their Wynard Quarter base last week. Last month American Magic joined Ineos Britannia, Luna Rossa and Red Bull Alinghi Racing as confirmed challengers for the 37th America's Cup.

The American team looked like they would be a strong challenger during last year's event however, their second AC75 'Patriot' capsized during the Prada Cup challenger series and sustained crippling damage.

The team were forced to quickly repair the vessel and, while they were able to get it back on the water, it was not as competitive as it could have been and they ended the challenger series without a win.

Despite those struggles, the American Magic team believed the lessons learned in the Hauraki Gulf would set them in good stead for a more competitive campaign in its next edition.

In September, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Team New Zealand announced that the hosting decision for the next America's Cup, which was set to be made on September 17, would be delayed to allow more time to find the right venue, including a last-ditch bid to keep the Cup in Auckland.

The host city for the 37th America's Cup will now be revealed next month with Malaga, in Spain, a long shot apparently joined Cork, Barcelona and Jeddah as options for Team New Zealand, the Herald reported last month.