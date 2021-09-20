Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup: Alinghi boss touted as contributor to possible America's Cup court action

5 minutes to read
Ernesto Bertarelli. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Ernesto Bertarelli. Photo / Paul Estcourt

By:

Suggestions have surfaced that Alinghi boss Ernesto Bertarelli is being touted as one of the contributors to possible court action involving rich-lister Mark Dunphy.

The Alinghi name will raise some hackles in New Zealand. In

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.