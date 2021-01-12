Website of the Year

Sport|Sailing

America's Cup 2021: The Kings of the America's Cup - Meet the men who shaped the battle for the Auld Mug

15 minutes to read

Dean Barker, Peter Burling and Dennis Connor drawn by Rod Emmerson.

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

They will live on in America's Cup folklore for different reasons - from their ingenuity in dragging the regatta into the 21st century and beyond, to the infamy of perceived "betrayal". Whatever their legacy, however,

