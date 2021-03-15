America's Cup 2021: The Alternative Commentary Collective presents Live From The Bunghole!

The Alternative Commentary Collective are covering every bow movement of the America's Cup match between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa.

They know first to seven wins the Auld Mug...but other than that they know less about sailing than you do.

Join Mike Lane and Chris Key as they call today's races.

It's wait and see for a second straight day if wind conditions will be fine for racing with Regatta Director Iain Murray saying it's '50-50' that sailing will go ahead today.

Racing is set to resume at 4.15 on course A, offshore from Takapuna.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.