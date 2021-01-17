America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand's selfless act after dramatic American Magic capsize

Team NZ help to save Patriot. Photo / Michael Craig

Emirates Team New Zealand have sped to the rescue of American Magic in a bid to help save Patriot after a dramatic capsize.

American Magic were set to finally get on the board in the Prada Cup before their vessel went airborne, hit the water hard and rolled on its side.

They were forced to withdraw from the race, and are now trying to stop their boat from sinking.

Patriot in the water after capsizing. Photo / Michael Craig

Team New Zealand's chase boat was quick to the scene to assist in the developing rescue.

The Kiwi syndicate's Peter Burling could be seen assisting the floundering American boat with some teammates.

In a statement, American Magic thanked all three teams - Team NZ, Ineos Team UK, and Luna Rossa - who came to help.

Meanwhile, the Herald's Michael Burgess is reporting American Magic have messaged the race organisers asking for the barge that was used to retrieve a mark that had sunk to the bottom after a "human error" in the World Series.

Divers are trying to patch a hole in the hull of the boat, while Luna Rossa's chase boat has turned up with more floats to try and help keep the boat afloat.

Officials were hoisting a buoy to the top of the mast, so they can find it later.

The team confirmed everyone on board was safe soon afterwards.

- More to come.