America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand avenge defeat against American Magic after Dean Barker's 'shocker'

A tack gone wrong has robbed American Magic of the chance to get yet another win over Team New Zealand, with a tight race blown out when the Americans came off their foils in the third leg, and handed the Kiwi syndicate the honours in the World Series.

American Magic's Dean Barker could be heard saying "we have got to sort this out" on board when their vessel came off the foils, as Team New Zealand went on with the job in the second half of the race, eventually winning by 1:19.

At the start of the race, American Magic looking poised to further enhance their status as the leading challenger to the America's Cup, getting the better of the racing in the early going.

Enjoying the racing from Takapuna are Argentinian nationals (from left) Mica Bertuleit, Maria Celeste Blanc and Gaby Fitdance. Photo / Mike Scott

Both teams were a late into the starting box and stayed well clear of each other, crossing the line on opposite sides of the course and crossing one another down the first leg.

American Magic held a slim 12-second lead after the first leg, which was cut to just three seconds after two. Things looked to be getting even closer toward the third gate, but when the boats crossed near the marker, American Magic came off their foils.

"Dean Barker has had a shocker! Dean Barker has had a shocker!," exlaimed commentator Scotty Stevenson, as the Yanks took some time to regather themselves.

It provided an opportunity for Team New Zealand to build a healthy lead, which they didn't waste.

Team New Zealand and American Magic battle it out in race two on Saturday. Photo / Mike Scott

Again, there were areas of concern for the Kiwi crew, with a number of manoeuvres that could have been executed much smoother. The America's Cup defender also came off their foils early on after a poorly executed tack, however they didn't struggle to get back up like their American counterparts.

The win gives Team NZ an unassailable one-point lead at the top of the World Series table.

