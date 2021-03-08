America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa meet in press conference

Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa front ahead of tomorrow's opening day of the 36th America's Cup.

It looks like early weather advantage to the challengers two days out from the America's Cup.

Luna Rossa will be greatly encouraged by the predictions for the first day of racing.

The battle looks sure to commence on the outer harbour Course A. The general weather predictions – which tend to use the higher readings produced by various models - indicate 15 knots of wind. But more specific readings used by the racing fraternity suggest the winds will be lower than that on Wednesday.

The Italians will want a fast start to the best-of-13 series, which involves two races a day. And with unpredictable wind likely on Wednesday, the conditions look perfect for Jimmy Spithill and co. to launch a tactical blitz aimed at putting Team New Zealand on the back foot.

AUT sailing professor Mark Orams said Luna Rossa will be pleased with the predictions he has seen, of winds around 11 to 13 knots.

"These conditions are made for Spithill if he can get in front," said Orams, NZME's lead America's Cup analyst.

"This wind direction is quite unstable sometimes coming off the land and sometimes along the coast.

"It is quite tricky tactically and also at the cross over for when the boats are fully powered up or looking for more power.

"TNZ will not be too concerned (but) the forecast is not in the slot where they are expected to have a significant boat speed advantage.

"What the Italians wouldn't want to see is a prediction of 15 – 18 knots.

"It looks like there are going to be a lot of manoeuvres. Luna Rossa will want to get in front and defend like crazy."

