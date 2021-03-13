America's Cup 2021: Regatta Director Iain Murray hopeful of racing on day four

It's wait and see for a second straight day if wind conditions will be fine for racing in the America's Cup Match between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa.

Regatta Director Iain Murray said he's '50-50' in the chance sailing will go ahead today with both teams locked a 3-3.

Racing is set to resume at 4.15 on course A, offshore from Takapuna.

The lower wind limit for America's Cup racing is 6.5 knots and racing cannot continue if measurements taken five minutes prior to racing dips below that figure.

Murray said they are hoping for seven to 10 knots of wind today as Auckland is missing out of strong winds around the rest of New Zealand.

"We're sort of the epicentre of nothing at the moment. There is plenty of wind around the outside. Nice Southeasterly trade wind ripping down either side of the country but not in our backyard," he told media today.

"If you're a pessimist you could roll over into 'what's going to happen tomorrow?'. Tomorrow is suggesting there will be reasonable breeze on the race courses. But today we've elected to go for a re-run of yesterday and once again hope that the models are not picking up the macro sea breeze that is developing now.

"With the heat of the day and clear skies, there is a little bit of confidence we're going to get that seven to10 knots."

Murray said forecasts predict that strong winds won't arrive until 8pm. But it could be good news for Monday's racing with one model predicting up to 18 knots.

Racing has to start by 6pm today, with a call on whether racing will happen to be made by 5pm, Murray said yesterday when there was similar doubts about racing going ahead.

They got both races completed however, with Luna Rossa taking race five and a 3-2 lead in the match before Team New Zealand hit back with victory in the second race of the day.

