America's Cup 2021: PJ Montgomery set to lead NZME commentary

PJ Montgomery. Photo / Photosport

Legendary broadcaster PJ Montgomery, the "voice of the America's Cup" is set to lead commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio for the 36th America's Cup.

As the official radio partner, Newstalk ZB will broadcast live radio commentary of every race from the America's Cup World Series next week through to the 36th America's Cup in March.

Gold AM will broadcast live commentary of all races, with the America's Cup match in March broadcasting on both Newstalk ZB and Gold AM.

Montgomery has a long history with the event, dating back to 1980, calling New Zealand's three America's Cup wins in 1995, 2000 and 2017, as well as the many heart-breakers in between.

Alongside live commentary, the sports team will be covering all angles of the cup on Newstalk ZB hourly news bulletins.

Radio coverage

• PRADA America's Cup World Series – LIVE on Gold AM, December 17-19, 2020.

• PRADA America's Cup Christmas Race – LIVE on Gold AM, December 20, 2020.

• PRADA Cup – LIVE on Gold AM, January 15 to February 22, 2021.

• PRADA 36th America's Cup– LIVE on Gold AM and Newstalk ZB, March 6 to 15, 2021.