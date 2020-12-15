America's Cup 2021: Live updates - Good and bad news for Team UK in practice race

There was good and bad news for the INEOS Team UK in the first America's Cup trial on Tuesday.

Ben Ainslie's team finally managed to complete a trial, after being absent over the last week due to gear failure.

But Britannia ll still looked badly off the pace, after a good start, and seemed to struggle to get optimum lift and speed on the foils.

In around 10 knots, Ainslie won the start against Dean Barker and American Magic, timing his run to the line perfectly.

American Magic during thier practice race. Photo / Dean Purcell

But soon afterward the British were forced to tack, as the Americans gained speed on the other side of the course.

It was slightly ungainly, and the British didn't get close again, as Patriot powered away, though both teams appeared to be focused on their own set manoeuvres in the second leg.

Luna Rossa looks on at Team NZ's boat. Photo / Dean Purcell

Just yesterday, Team UK had to be owed back to its base after calling it quits in their trial race against Team NZ soon after completing a single gybe.

The mysterious problems plaguing the British team are yet to be commented on as it fast becomes the most intriguing story in the build up to the World Series later this week.

Meanwhile, Team NZ lined up for their trial race against Luna Rossa, but a lack of wind has caused it to be delayed. Team NZ are also set to take on American Magic this afternoon, if conditions allow.