America's Cup 2021: Inside the 'eight-minute swing': How Team New Zealand overcame dark moments

3 minutes to read

Peter Burling of Team New Zealand (L) supervises the docking after victory in the America's Cup Race 7 and 8 between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa. Photo / Getty Images.

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

Team New Zealand have the advantage they craved – now it's time to make it count.

The pattern of split days was finally broken on Monday, as the defenders claimed both races to take a

