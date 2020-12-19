America's Cup 2021: INEOS Team UK's Britannia II boat jokingly listed on TradeMe

An Auckland 'trader' is having fun at the troubled British sailing syndicate's expense INEOS Team UK.

A listing for the team's boat has been made live on TradeMe, with bidding already passing $1000.

"As is where is. Great for open class inshore racing. Struggles a little against similar boats in class," the satirical post says.

"Keen to get out of the class and focus more on other interests including cycling. The running costs are getting a little out of hand. Suits high net worth buyer looking to enter competitive racing. Not for the faint hearted. Open to offers and/or trades," the listing jokes.

Anyone want a boat going cheap? Photo / TradeMe

Would this be good for fishing? One punter enquired.

Seller: Might struggle to pull a lure at times, but would go well for snapper in the gulf

Q: Does price include trailer? WOF?

A: She comes with a berth and boat shed in the viaduct.

The British team clearly were the worst performing in the Prada World Series regatta over the last three days, finishing with six straight defeats including a heavy loss to Luna Rossa yesterday where if the race was eight legs there was a possibility they would have been lapped.

Ineos Team UK will meet America's Cup defenders Team New Zealand in the first round of the Christmas Race today, with the winner going on to meet the winner between American Magic and Luna Rossa, while the two losing teams will have a second race to determine the lowest placings.

Skipper Sir Ben Ainslie and his crew have made no secret of the fact their vessel is nowhere near up to scratch at the lighter end of the wind limit, and that was clear to see on Saturday in the final day of the World Series.

The British challenger were soundly beaten in its races against American Magic and Luna Rossa, but took the opportunity to do a little reconnaissance as they approach a three-week period that would make or break their challenge.

"In terms of understanding why we're struggling in the lighter airs in particular, it was a good learning experience to analyse the other teams; to actually get a proper look for real when they're racing at what they're doing, what's the set-up on their boat, what are we missing and how can we improve our performance," Ainslie told the Herald on Sunday.

Ineos Team UK have until mid-January to make the adjustments necessary to be a competitive participant in the Prada Cup Challengers' Series, which runs from January 15 to February 22.

Enjoy smooth sailing to the Cup with Auckland Transport

• Avoid traffic congestion and parking niggles and download the AT Mobile app to plot your bus, train or ferry ride to race venues before you leave home.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride to the Cup

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup