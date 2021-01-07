America's Cup 2021: Ineos Team UK address speed issues as Prada Cup looms

INEOS Team UK. Photo / Photosport

Fresh hope has been delivered for Ineos Team UK after the British challenger appeared to make improvements to their light wind sailing difficulties.

A disappointing last-place finish in the America's Cup World Series left Team UK with plenty to ponder ahead of next week's Prada Cup.

They struggled in light wind conditions and were slow in their turns.

But practising in winds not much higher than the lower wind zone limit of 6.5 knots this week, Team UK's Britannia was reportedly performing well thanks to a new rig and sail package.

INEOS Team UK skipper Sir Ben Ainslie relaxes on the foredeck of Brittania waiting for wind. Photo / Photosport

Any improvement would offer a small sigh of relief for Sir Ben Ainslie as they prepare for a tough opening day in the Prada Cup next Friday.

Ineos Team UK will face both American Magic and Luna Rossa, while their opponents only race once due to the tricky arrangement of three challengers.

All teams will race each other four times in a round-robin format this month. The team with the most wins will progress immediately into the Prada Cup final, while the remaining two teams contest a best-of-seven races semifinal.

Prada Cup format. Photo / Supplied

The loser of the semifinals sees the end of their campaign while the winner enters the final in a best-of-13 races series to see who takes on Team New Zealand in the America's Cup.

