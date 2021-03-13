America's Cup 2021: Fans soak up the race fever on and off the water

Auckland's waterfront and harbour has come alive today with America's Cup fever – as spectators cheer on Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli as they do battle for yachting's prized trophy.
The scoreline in the best of 13 series was locked 2-all after Friday's at-times very tense racing.
And excitement was in the air as fans flocked to the official supporter's Village on The Viaduct from late morning.
Out on the water, an estimated 3000 boats headed out to seek good vantage points to watch the two high-tech boats race-off.
At the Village, many fans were decked out in black clothing and face paint to give support to Team New Zealand.
And as through the earlier Prada Cup series, and first two race days of the America's Cup, a hearty contingent of Luna Rossa fans also decked themselves out in Italian colours and team gear of the challengers.
The influx of fans was good news for hospitality operators at the Viaduct, after the return to alert level 1 meant earlier crowd size restrictions were lifted.
Those on the water for today's two races have been warned to stick to the rules after a race start on Friday was abruptly halted after a spectator craft went onto the race course.
Regatta director Iain Murray said today's racing would require extra work from off-shore race management as one whole side of the chosen course would be off-limits because of its proximity to undersea communications cables.
"The difficulty out here is this cable zone and the request is – well, it's more than a request – the advice is that we have to put this boundary out on the edge of the anchoring zone. So it pretty much... takes off good viewing off the left side of the course.
"So if we get anything like the number of boats we had yesterday out there, and they're all on one side, maybe around the top and maybe a bit around the bottom, then there'll be some density."
Maritime NZ is undertaking a large and ongoing operation to monitor the masses, ensuring everyone is aware of speed and safety rules as well as the law around charging passengers.
Compliance manager Neil Rowarth told NZME because of the anticipated large crowds it was important everyone showed patience and courtesy.
"We'll have staff on the ramps making sure people are prepared with lifejackets and communications, have checked their gear, know the rules, particularly around speed, and have checked the weather conditions," he said.
A large number of new boaties on the water for the spectacle it was important to reinforce safety messages, Rowarth said.
"People having the right gear, knowing the rules and the conditions and being courteous will be key to everyone watching the racing safely and getting home safely."
Boating safety code
• Wear your lifejacket.
• Take two waterproof ways to call for help.
• Check the marine weather forecast.
• Avoid alcohol.
• Be a responsible skipper.
Heading into the Cup racing?
• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the cup.
• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.
• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ Covid Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup village.
• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.