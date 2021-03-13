America's Cup 2021: Fans soak up the race fever on and off the water

Spectators during the America's Cup races between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland's waterfront and harbour has come alive today with America's Cup fever – as spectators cheer on Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli as they do battle for yachting's prized trophy.

The scoreline in the best of 13 series was locked 2-all after Friday's at-times very tense racing.

Crowd of people walk through the Race Village before the America's Cup Race 5 between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa. Photo / Getty Images

And excitement was in the air as fans flocked to the official supporter's Village on The Viaduct from late morning.

Out on the water, an estimated 3000 boats headed out to seek good vantage points to watch the two high-tech boats race-off.

At the Village, many fans were decked out in black clothing and face paint to give support to Team New Zealand.

And as through the earlier Prada Cup series, and first two race days of the America's Cup, a hearty contingent of Luna Rossa fans also decked themselves out in Italian colours and team gear of the challengers.

A flotilla of 150 Riviera motor yachts were out in force this Saturday morning in support of Team New Zealand. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The fan flotilla heads out past Ports of Auckland this morning. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The influx of fans was good news for hospitality operators at the Viaduct, after the return to alert level 1 meant earlier crowd size restrictions were lifted.

Those on the water for today's two races have been warned to stick to the rules after a race start on Friday was abruptly halted after a spectator craft went onto the race course.

Fans head out to the race course to cheer on the racing today. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Regatta director Iain Murray said today's racing would require extra work from off-shore race management as one whole side of the chosen course would be off-limits because of its proximity to undersea communications cables.

"The difficulty out here is this cable zone and the request is – well, it's more than a request – the advice is that we have to put this boundary out on the edge of the anchoring zone. So it pretty much... takes off good viewing off the left side of the course.

Emirates Team New Zealand arrive back at their base in the Viaduct harbour after winning race four on Friday. Fans are hoping for more today. Photo / Chris Cameron / www.photosport.co.nz

"So if we get anything like the number of boats we had yesterday out there, and they're all on one side, maybe around the top and maybe a bit around the bottom, then there'll be some density."

Maritime NZ is undertaking a large and ongoing operation to monitor the masses, ensuring everyone is aware of speed and safety rules as well as the law around charging passengers.

Compliance manager Neil Rowarth told NZME because of the anticipated large crowds it was important everyone showed patience and courtesy.

Crowds have returned to the America's Cup Village for a crunch day of racing. Photo / File

"We'll have staff on the ramps making sure people are prepared with lifejackets and communications, have checked their gear, know the rules, particularly around speed, and have checked the weather conditions," he said.

A large number of new boaties on the water for the spectacle it was important to reinforce safety messages, Rowarth said.

"People having the right gear, knowing the rules and the conditions and being courteous will be key to everyone watching the racing safely and getting home safely."

