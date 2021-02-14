America's Cup 2021: Dominant Luna Rossa maintain perfect start to Prada Cup final

After four races in the Prada Cup final, Ineos Team UK are yet to lead a single leg.

After dropping the first two races of the first-to-seven series against Luna Rossa yesterday, the British syndicate were again racing from behind all afternoon on Sunday; losing both races to fall 4-0 down in the series.

Issues in the pre-start wrote the story for the British syndicate on Sunday.

In the first race, they got into a bad position and Luna Rossa made them pay, while in the second race their vessel took to the air and had a spectacular splashdown which cost them time before the starting line.

Ineos Team UK take to the air during pre-start manoeuvres in race four. Photo / Brett Phibbs

As has been the case throughout the Prada Cup, winning the start has often led to winning the race and today was no different.

Luna Rossa were solid in the starting box and got under way nicely.

While they might be critical of a couple of their manoeuvres, the Italians sailed very well – reading the conditions and sailing to suit them.

There were plenty of tight moments in both races, despite Luna Rossa's overall dominance. Photo / Brett Phibbs

With a 4-0 lead, Luna Rossa are more than halfway towards booking their place in the America's Cup match, while Team UK have plenty of work to do from here.

The teams will now get a two-day break from racing before the competition resumes on Wednesday.

