America's Cup 2021: Blow for Team New Zealand as light breeze scuppers first practice race

Team New Zealand will have to wait for an opportunity to test themselves against opposition in the first official practice racing ahead of this week's America's Cup World Series - after light winds forced the Kiwi syndicate's race against INEOS Team UK to be cancelled.

Team NZ were set to take on the British boat after official practice racing was called off on Friday following the decision by the three challengers to stay off the water, but the practice race had to be axed when the time limit expired in breeze of only about 8kn.

Each team is meant to race twice today off Rangitoto Island - with US syndicate American Magic and Luna Rossa getting under way shortly after 4pm.

Defender TNZ has been the most impressive since launching its second generation AC75 Te Rehutai three weeks ago.

At the weekend, TNZ's Peter Burling gave insight into what it's like sailing the boat, revealing the struggle of maintaining its control at high speeds.

Light breeze scuppered Team New Zealand's first practice race of the day. Photo / Dean Purcell

Team NZ spent the weekend practising on the Waitematā Harbour ahead of the World Series starting on Thursday and Sunday's Christmas Cup regatta.

Although hesitant on giving exact figures on the new boat's speed, Burling said it was "incredible" how fast they had got at times.

"The best way to understand the speed is to compare it back to the boats we were racing in Bermuda, and they're significantly faster than that," Burling told Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin. "This time around is almost as big a jump as it was from the version five boats after the [catamarans] in performance."

Team NZ will now face the Brits at 4.45pm and American Magic in the last race of the day, after Luna Rossa and INEOS square off.