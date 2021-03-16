America's Cup 2021: America's Cup great - Why Luna Rossa won't be coming back from here

America's Cup great Brad Butterworth says the Auld Mug is beyond the reach of Luna Rossa.

The Italian syndicate trail defender Team New Zealand 6-3 in the best of 13 race series, needing to win the final four races to claim the America's Cup for the first time.

Team New Zealand sit on match point and can defend the Cup with a victory today.

Butterworth told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB that he thinks it's too much for Luna Rossa to pull off the comeback.

"I don't think they can win four. You can't win four from four against these guys. They might win a couple. There's no question. Yesterday it came down to one mistake they made right at the end.

"They've been sailing the boat incredibly well. If they had equal boats they would have been doing very well. But they're not and that's just a reflection of how fast Team New Zealand is," Butterworth told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB.

Butterworth also dismissed claims that Peter Burling's local knowledge was behind TNZ's comeback in race nine.

"I disagree it's local knowledge. Because Luna Rossa came across as they were ahead and they had their choice. So whatever they did, Team New Zealand would have had to do the opposite.

"Right at that moment you heard Spithill say he should protect the right. He should have stuck with what he was convinced of doing. They had to make a choice right at the end there, It was their choice. They were leading, they were coming together and they just made the wrong choice."

Race 10 is scheduled to begin at 4.15pm with the course to be revealed this morning.

