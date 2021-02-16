America's Cup 2021: American Magic fined by Auckland Harbourmaster for incident involving ferry in September

Just when it seemed American Magic's stay in New Zealand for the America's Cup couldn't get any worse, the former challenger has been hit with a fine from the Auckland Harbourmaster.

The New York Yacht Club syndicate were knocked out in the Prada Cup semifinal series, going down to Challenger of Record and Italian outfit Luna Rossa in a 4-0 whitewash.

The hefty defeat followed on from an even more demoralising occurrence during the series' round robin, when they capsized and sustained major damage to their AC75 vessel, denting their hopes of staying competitive let alone advancing to the Cup match.

But things have gotten worse, at least from a financial perspective. According to Scuttlebutt Sailing News the Americans have been issued a $200 fine for their fly-by with an Auckland ferry in September, where they exceeded five knots while within 50 metres of another vessel.

American Magic helmsman Dean Barker looks dejected after being knocked out of the Prada Cup semifinals. Photo / Photosport

Video footage circled of the event, and under Maritime New Zealand's collision prevention rule, any alteration of course or speed, or both, to avoid collision must be large enough to be readily apparent to another vessel.

Few would have anticipated the Americans' time downunder to end in such disappointment. They showed promising form in the World Series before Christmas, finishing second and notching a win against Team New Zealand.

However their boat's tip last month saw them out of action for a little under two weeks, offering little time to prepare for competition.

It is Luna Rossa – the Americans' opponents in the semis – that are streaking out in front in the challenger final, with a 4-0 lead over Ineos Team UK.

Just three more wins are needed for the Italians to qualify for the Cup match against New Zealand, though Wednesday's racing in the Prada Cup final has been postponed due to Auckland's level 3 lockdown.