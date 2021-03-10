America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

It's game on - as Luna Rossa hit back after a crushing defeat in the America's Cup Match opener, by winning the second race on the back of a fumble in the starting box by Team New Zealand.

Here is all the action from a dramatic first day of the battle for the Auld Mug:

'Eating their words'

Commentators Nathan Outteridge and Stephen McIvor have questioned the reported speed edge of the Team New Zealand boat following the seven-second defeat in the second race of the day.

This comes after weeks of speculation that the Kiwi syndicate had been reaching record speeds in training - and suggestions that Te Rehutai would be significantly faster than the Italian vessel.

Burling's heart-stopping moment

Race one was a much happier experience for the New Zealanders with a comfortable 31-second victory margin - despite a momentary mishap from helmsman Peter Burling early in the fifth leg.

Burling slipped and fell as he was crossing sides but recovered in time to steer the boat to an early lead in the best-of-13 race series.

Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena after the day's racing. Photo / Getty Images

Burgess: Key takeaway from day 1

While there is a long way to go, one thing is certain after the first day of racing - this Cup Match won't be like the procession of 2000, when Team New Zealand beat Prada 5-0.

And with boats this close, pundits' predictions of a significant speed edge to the Kiwis seem way off the mark, writes Michael Burgess.

Spithill fires up at reporter

After several predictions that Team New Zealand's boat speed would overwhelm Luna Rossa, co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill got his own back when responding to a reporter's question about being written off by the media.

Here's how it all unfolded.

What history books say

The day may have ended with the scores level but Team NZ's impressive start in the first clash bodes well for their chances in the rest of the regatta.

We take a brief look back on the history of race one and what it means for the outcome of the Cup Match.

Beyond the Cup

NZME reporter Alex Chapman is joined by Sailing Professor Mark Orams and world champion sailor Phil Robertson to dissect the day's events in the latest episode of Beyond the Cup.

Watch the video in your player above.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.