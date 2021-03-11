America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

The sailing world has reacted with surprise to the first day of the America's Cup Match, with Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa sharing the spoils after two electrifying races.

Nowhere was the battle more brutal than in the starting box - with the first few seconds of the clash looking increasingly important in deciding where the Auld Mug spends the next few years.

Here are all the latest developments on the eve of race day two.

Kiwi headache?

As expected, some Italian media outlets were quick to react to Luna Rossa's unexpected victory in the second race - with one website claiming there would be "some New Zealanders with a headache" and downplaying Te Rehutai's superiority.

Jimmy's prediction...

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking, Spithill said Thursday's lay day could prove to be vital for the rest of the regatta.

"The team that's able to [keep developing and get faster] will win, and both teams now really only have the opportunity for a full day," said Spithill.

...and Burling's message

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling had a simple message for fans after what he admitted was a "rusty" start to their defence.

Keep calm – and carry on.

Burling was unfazed by the prospect of his boat's speed edge not being as pronounced as expected, saying he is "still pretty happy with how our boat is going".

Secret Sailor: Team NZ's uncomfortable truth

Boat speed doesn't matter if teams aren't sailing them well, according to The Secret Sailor in their latest weekly column for the Herald.

"As solid as Peter Burling was in the first race, he was outsmarted in the pre-start by Jimmy Spithill in the second. You can't expect to win races if you start that badly. You are immediately a couple of boat lengths behind - and that could be race over."

Robertson: 'Defender will bounce back fast'

Suggestions of Team New Zealand being in trouble are way off the mark - but we do have a boat race on our hands.

That's according to world champion sailor Phil Robertson, who warned that Team NZ's sailing team are good enough to catch up after a slower than expected start.

"The story of day one is confirmation of how important the starts are. Getting off the line even or better is key.

"You can't win a race in the two minutes before a start, but you can lose one."

Spithill reveals help from ABs

In an exclusive interview with Luna Rossa talisman Jimmy Spithill, Michael Burgess discovers the outspoken Australian's love for rugby, what he has learnt from the All Blacks over the years and memories of playing against George Smith and Phil Waugh as a kid.

Beyond the Cup

NZME reporter Alex Chapman is joined by Sailing Professor Mark Orams and world champion sailor Phil Robertson to dissect day one's events in the latest episode of Beyond the Cup.

Watch the video in your player above.

