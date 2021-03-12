America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

The 36th America's Cup remains on a knife edge as testing conditions and the entry into the starting box continue to make a lottery of the battle for the Auld Mug.

Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa are deadlocked at 2-2 in the first-to-seven series following a superb fightback from the Kiwi boat in the second race off Waiheke Island on Friday.

The Kiwi boat capitalised on an early splashdown by the Italian challenger to level the score with an emphatic 63-second victory after being outsailed in light breeze in the first race.

More winds near the 6.5kn lower limit is predicted for Saturday, with race five set to start at 4.15pm and race six an hour later.

Team NZ 'thrashing' lauded

Team New Zealand's win by 800 metres in race four was described as a "thrashing" by Sailing Professor Mark Orams.

In his live blog for the Herald, Orams said the Kiwi boat seems to finally be finding its groove.

Team NZ flight controller Blair Tuke, meanwhile, expressed relief at the result.

"That was a really good race for us. The boat's going really well and we managed to extend nicely."

Cup classic

In his post-race analysis, Michael Burgess highlights the moment that the battle for the Auld Mug went from underwhelming to a potential Cup classic.

Team NZ no underdog - Spithill

Luna Rossa co-helmsmen Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni have revealed what led to their error early in the disastrous second race of the day.

When asked if Team New Zealand have gone from favourites before the start of the Match to underdogs after back-to-back defeats, Spithill was unequivocal.

Luna Rossa's late demand

With pre-race concerns over winds below the lower limit, Challenger of Record Luna Rossa made an eye-catching request to the arbitration panel only hours before the first race.

Talking to Newstalk ZB's Matt Brown, regatta director Iain Murray revealed what they asked for - and why.

What is 'The Whomper'?

We may not have seen it today, but with more marginal winds expected over the weekend there's a chance Team New Zealand could unveil their latest not-so-secret weapon - a sail that would allow them to crawl to the finish line, should they be unable to foil during the latter part of a race.

All you need to know, race day 3

Saturday's racing could prove critical to the outcome of the Cup. Here is everything you should know about race day three.

Beyond the Cup

Host Cheree Kinnear is joined by Orams and round the world sailor Bianca Cook, to look at the news of the day - and analyse every manoeuvre - in the latest episode of Beyond the Cup.

Watch the video in your player above.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.