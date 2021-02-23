America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

The reaction has continued following Luna Rossa's Prada Cup final victory over Ineos Team UK.

Can they beat Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match? Here's the views of some key players both on and off the boat.

Spithill's Cup admission

Jimmy Spithill admits Luna Rossa have a lot of work to do before being able to compete with Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match – a daunting task he equates to facing the All Blacks in a Rugby World Cup final.

The Luna Rossa co-helmsman was relatively understated in his celebrations following the Italian syndicate's 7-1 demolition of Ineos Team UK last Sunday, perhaps looking ahead to his toughest challenge of his America's Cup campaign in the shape of the defenders Team NZ.

Spithill was pleased with the progress made by his team – from middling challengers early in the Prada Cup round robins to a near sweep in the final – but says they're still behind the defenders.

How the world media reacted

Italy can start to dream about winning the America's Cup.

That was the prediction by popular yachting site Rule69blog, after Luna Rossa's stonking Prada Cup final victory over the underwhelming British entrant Ineos.

Oozing enthusiasm for Luna Rossa's chances against Team New Zealand, it was also salivating over the looming battle between Peter Burling and Jimmy Spithill.

Here's how the world media reacted to the Prada Cup performance.

Why Luna Rossa were winners - twice

In Dylan Cleaver's weekly column, he devotes a section to one of the weekend's winners - Luna Rossa - but not just for their on-water success.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.