America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

What's next for Ineos?

What's next for Ineos Team UK? Photo / Dean Purcell

Ineos may have lost out to Luna Rossa in the Prada Cup final, but after a long, hard-fought campaign they still enjoyed a few drinks on Sunday night; ice boxes stacked with beer and rum providing well-earned refreshment to sailing and shore crew alike, everyone gathering underneath Britannia, sitting in her cradle in the boat shed. The team were given a day off on Monday to recover from what has been a frantic period on and off the water, with plenty of all-nighters pulled in the elusive search for extra boat speed. Some staff with young children out in New Zealand apparently did the pick-up and drop-off at Ponsonby Primary School for the first time since arriving in New Zealand six months ago.

But, thoughts will turn to the future with a team meeting called where staff will be debriefed on plans; the pack-up of the boat, travel plans, a rough outline of how the land lies etc There is only so much Sir Ben Ainslie will be able to tell them, given we do not yet know who will hold the keys to the next edition of the America's Cup. Italy have earned the right to challenge New Zealand in the 36th Cup match, beginning on March 6. And the landscape may look very different for Ineos depending on who prevails.

Tom Cary of the Telegraph runs through all the key questions.

DC teams up with TNZ

Dan Carter has described his experience witnessing Team New Zealand in action up close as "mind blowing".

The All Blacks great announced his retirement from rugby last week, ending a career that spanned 19 seasons.

With more time on his hands, Carter teamed up with Team NZ to jump on their chase boat to get up close and personal with Te Rehutai.

