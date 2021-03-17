America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

The America's Cup is still New Zealand's Cup.

Team New Zealand on Wednesday claimed the Auld Mug for a fourth time - 26 years after their maiden triumph - by winning race 10 against Luna Rossa by 46 seconds and the best-of-13 final series 7-3.

The victory saw New Zealand make history by becoming the first team to defend the Cup twice outside of the US.

Here is how the drama unfolded - and all the reaction to a magic day.

Burling 'absolutely blown away'

Peter Burling knows that winning feeling, but down the line, he might look back on his latest triumph as his most memorable.

In front of thousands of fans on the water and in the America's Cup village, Burling and his Team New Zealand crew sailed to victory on home water in the 36th America's Cup.

After leading the charge in the team's challenge in Bermuda in 2017, Burling was again at the helm as the crew defended the Auld Mug, topping Luna Rossa 7-3 in the match.

This is what winning meant to him.

Spithill's classy moment

While those aboard Te Rehutai were celebrating, Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill had a special message for his counterparts.

"Pete, if you can hear me, congrats, mate, to you and the whole team," Spithill said after the race.

"Full credit to Team New Zealand...they developed a fantastic package and deservedly champions. We need to go have a beer with the Kiwis."

Challenge accepted!

A challenge for the 37th America's Cup has already been issued and accepted, with the start of the process beginning out on the water as soon as Team New Zealand secured the Auld Mug.

Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron general manager Hayden Porter confirmed the club had received a new challenge when speaking to Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan this afternoon, but would not say where the challenge had come from.

Mark Orams: The conundrum facing Team NZ

The talent of the current Team New Zealand roster is clear for all to see - but there are lessons that need to be heeded from the successful defence in Auckland in 2000, writes Sailing Professor Mark Orams in his latest column.

Retracing New Zealand's path to glory

Exactly three months to the day since AC75 boats first took to the water in competition off the coast of Auckland, Team New Zealand have emerged triumphant.

Here's how the Kiwis managed to claim the coveted trophy for a fourth time.

No parade this time

They may have won it in sensational fashion but there will be no victory parade for Team NZ this time round - after the team requested to Auckland Council that no official parade celebration take place.

Kiwis mulling radical UK event for next Cup

Only hours before Team New Zealand's stunning success, Newstalk ZB reported that Team New Zealand were considering a radical proposal for the next defence - a one-off defence against Ineos Team UK excluding other challengers on the Isle of Wight next year.

