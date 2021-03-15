America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

Team New Zealand have one hand on the Auld Mug after achieving one of the most remarkable comeback victories in recent America's Cup history.

Trailing by more than 2000 metres after a mistake by helmsman Peter Burling early in race 8, the Kiwi boat managed to chase down Luna Rossa as the challenger struggled to remain on the foils in patchy conditions.

Te Rehutai finally crossed almost four minutes ahead of the floundering Italians to become the first team this regatta to claim back-to-back victories.

A beaming Blair Tuke described the victory as "a pretty unreal fightback" as the Kiwis take a 5-3 lead in the first-to-seven series.

With the first of two races scheduled for 4.15pm, Team New Zealand have an opportunity to win the America's Cup on Tuesday - but they could be left battling the elements rather than Jimmy Spithill and Co, with very light winds predicted for much of the day.

Here's all the action and reaction from a dramatic Cup day.

'Most bizarre race I've ever seen'

For anyone wanting more excitement from the America's Cup Match, Team New Zealand provided it on the fourth day of racing.

Commentators and fans were left in awe as the Kiwis wiped out a 2000m lead to win by almost four minutes - with America's Cup veteran and Herald columnist Dean Barker calling it the "most bizarre race I've ever seen".

Spithill's warning to Team NZ

Burling was full of praise for the team's grinders after the race, saying he had "never seen the grinding team work that hard".

Opposite number Jimmy Spithill was understandably disappointed, but warned that the Cup was far from won: "This is not the trophy presentation right here".

Emotions spill over on Te Rehutai

It wasn't only spectators on the edge of their seats during race 8 - nowhere was the relief more evident than aboard Te Rehutai - where one of the crew members could be heard using colourful language moments after crossing the finish line.

Orams: What you may have missed from breathless day

Remarkable as racing was, it will also be remembered as a day that showed just how cruel the sport of sailing can be, writes Sailing Professor Mark Orams in his latest column.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team and Emirates Team New Zealand compete during America's Cup Race #8. Photo / Gettyimages

Inside the race that froze a nation

If Team NZ go on to win the Cup, this will be recognised as the day when everything changed, writes Michael Burgess.

This is how it unfolded.

Sailing slang for dummies

If you've found yourself scratching your head at sailing terminology as the America's Cup hits fever pitch, Orams is here to help.

With more interest than ever heading into what could be the final day of racing, here's a guide to help you decode the language used in this year's event.

Beyond the Cup

Cherie Kinnear is joined by Orams and round the world sailor Bianca Cook to recap a thrilling day in the latest episode of 'Beyond the Cup'. Watch it in your video player above.

