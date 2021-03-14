America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

Turns out the regatta didn't start today, after all.

Despite Team NZ wing trimmer Glenn Ashby's prediction that Sunday could be crucial to the outcome of the America's Cup Match - after a thrilling Saturday - the score remains level at 3-3 after Sunday's races were called off due to light winds.

This means races seven and eight will be sailed on Monday, weather permitting, and that the battle for the Auld Mug will end no sooner than Tuesday.

World's most expensive lounger?

Blair Tuke and the rest of the Team NZ crew spent over two hours on Te Rehutai, waiting for the breeze to pick up but were left disappointed when the day's racing was abandoned shortly before 6pm.

Flight controller Tuke shed some light on what the team got up to aboard the multi-million dollar AC75.

"Let's take a while to admire the our cockpits here, with the shape of our boat being a nice little lounger - perfectly designed," Tuke told broadcasters. "Nothing to do with aerodynamics, just super comfy."

Team New Zealand crew members wait for the wind to pick up on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

'Do you believe in miracles?' Media react to deadlock

Italian media are starting to think it could happen but Luna Rossa lifting the America's Cup still remains a "miracle" with the Cup match tied at 3-3.

Federico Militello of OA Sport concedes Team New Zealand are still the favourites and that the challenger needs to win at least four starts to get the four wins needed.

Under-the-radar sign that bodes well for Team NZ

Team New Zealand admitted they were "rusty" on the opening day, but have progressed significantly since - and one performance in particular may just have provided a significant clue as to what we can expect once racing gets under way again, writes Michael Burgess.

Paul Lewis: Untangling Cup trends

The America's Cup is finely balanced in many ways, with two evenly-matched boats which up until now have not behaved as anticipated.

Paul Lewis shares five key observations in an effort to decipher what we know about these boats.

Racing between Luna Rossa and Team New Zealand was called off on Sunday due to light breeze. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know, day 4

Hopefully conditions are better for sailing on Monday. Here is everything you need to know - including the weather forecast.

Beyond the Cup

Cheree Kinnear and Sailing Professor Mark Orams recap a frustrating day and look ahead to Monday's racing in the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, in your video player above.

