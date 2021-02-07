America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

All you need to know about the latest Cup news.

Will the Cup head overseas?

Team New Zealand is seeking advice on the commercial landscape for the next America's Cup as speculation swirls that the competition is being "shopped around" to overseas venues.

Team New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

A well-placed source told the Herald on Sunday they understood Italian billionaire and businessman Matteo de Nora - the principal and long-time advocate of Team NZ - had been involved in considering potential venues outside this country for the next event.

Qatar was tipped as one option while other possible locations included elsewhere in the Middle East, parts of Europe, and Singapore and China.

Inside the end of American Magic

Over the past week Sean Clarkson has said more than 100 goodbyes.

The American Magic grinder has been farewelling teammates since last Monday, when some of the Europeans on the syndicate left the base to make their long way home.

By Friday there were only a handful of people left, as Patriot was dismantled and put into storage.

Like many within the American Magic fold, Clarkson is in slight disbelief at how quickly everything unravelled.

What superyachts cost

A who's who of New Zealand's wealthy and corporate world will be hob-nobbing on superyachts during the America's Cup while others will pay thousands for a place on board.

