America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

Luna Rossa are through to the Prada Cup final after completing their 4-0 semifinal victory over American Magic - and the reaction from the two teams has swiftly followed.

Here's all the news you need to know from the day after the semifinal showdown concluded.

Dean Barker breaks silence on capsize

Dean Barker is consoled after defeat to Luna Rossa. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The American Magic helmsman was the last to leave the media area on Saturday night, facing questions from the assembled press, long after the other team representatives had gone.

He spoke to Michael Burgess about American Magic's campaign, his future, and discussed that fateful capsize for the first time.

The agonising truth for Barker

There would have been a special kind of agony for Dean Barker yesterday as his latest America's Cup campaign came to nought.

It wasn't the worst day American Magic has had on the Hauraki Gulf. It didn't fall over. Twice they got to the finish line.

But Jimmy Spithill, Luna Rossa kingpin, had Barker in his pocket all day, writes Dylan Cleaver.

Who needs America?

American Magic. Photo / Dean Purcell

America is out of the America's Cup and the sad fact is, America doesn't care, notes Cameron McMillan.

How Luna Rossa turned it around

In the 4-0 sweep of American Magic, Luna Rossa showed plenty of improvement and proved their boat was only getting faster.

It shows just how much ground can be gained in the space of a week, with Spithill explaining their final round robin races against Ineos Team UK opened their eyes to some flaws that needed addressing.

Luna Rossa made big improvements. Photo / Dean Purcell

Spithill knows how the game is played, and how important the decisions made in the sheds are to their ultimate goal of hoisting the Auld Mug.

"We definitely made an improvement in the performance, but it's not enough," Spithill told the Herald.

Confessions of a counterfeit yachting journalist

How strange is it that so many Kiwis wouldn't know a luff from a lanyard, but still love the America's Cup? Phil Gifford counts himself as one of them.

Beyond the Cup

World champion sailor Phil Robertson joins AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams and Matt Brown to review all of the America's Cup news - catch the episode in your video player above.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.