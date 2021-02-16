America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

All the latest news as the Prada Cup final awaits resumption.

Teams allowed to practice

The ongoing schedule of the Prada Cup final is still up in the air, dependant on the length of Auckland's level 3 lockdown.

Event organisers are making provisional plans for the event to resume, but there will be no racing while the city remains under the level 3 restrictions.

The next scheduled race day is Friday, with the rest of the series earmarked for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Organisers said they would maintain a "fluid" racing calendar, in what was a 'wait and see' approach.

However it's understood teams will be permitted to practice within the current level 3 guidelines.

Team NZ's trial

Team New Zealand appear to be trialling a new set-up on their AC75 vessel, as their preparation for the America's Cup match ramps up.

The Kiwis have been enjoying extra time to train and experiment since the conclusion of the World Series regatta in December, and won't be needed on the competitive waters for another two and a half weeks.

That extra time the defenders have to improve their boat appears to have been well-spent, with one eyewitness believing the design of Te Rehutai is different when spotting the vessel out on water today.

Not so magic ending

Just when it seemed American Magic's stay in New Zealand for the America's Cup couldn't get any worse, the former challenger has been hit with a fine from the Auckland Harbourmaster.

The key factor in Luna Rossa's lead

Luna Rossa have always been one step ahead of Ineos Team UK. Photo / Brett Phibbs

During the America's Cup campaign, many have thought it would be the fastest boat that won the racing.

With the development of a new, radical class, heavily reliant on technology and that priced smaller potential challengers out of the event, a design edge may have been the difference between the winner and the losers.

However, Christopher Reive argues that Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK have shown that isn't the case.

Beyond The Cup

Round the world ocean sailor Bianca Cook was in studio with AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams and Cheree Kinnear to recap the second day of racing. Watch the video in your player above.