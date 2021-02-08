America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

We are only days away from the start of the Prada Cup final. Here is all you need to know about the latest Cup news.

'Cheapest of cheap shots'

Luna Rossa will take on Ineos Team UK for the right to battle Team New Zealand in the America's Cup, and they will do so with a potential advantage in their back pocket, with Ineos having a warning hanging over their heads.

The British syndicate were slapped with a warning and a fine early in the Prada Cup round robin, with Luna Rossa successfully filing a complaint of non-compliance against a sail system they used in the first round.

Now, British sailing writer Magnus Wheatley has warned the move could "come back to haunt" the Italians.

Former challenger: Brits to beat Luna Rossa, Team NZ

Slightly less concerned by Team UK's yellow card is British and former America's Cup sailor Peter de Savary.

The 76-year-old millionaire businessman told The Times he's expecting Sir Ben Ainslie and Britannia to beat Luna Rossa in the Prada Cup final - before going one step further and defeating Team New Zealand in the battle for the Auld Mug.

Ineos Team UK will defeat Luna Rossa in the Prada Cup final - and Team NZ in the America's Cup match, according to Peter de Savary. Photos / Dean Purcell, Brett Phibbs, Getty Images

Despite numerous attempts, a British challenger has never won the America's Cup - but that could soon change, according to De Savary.

Watch in your video player above as NZME reporter Cheree Kinnear goes behind the scenes at Luna Rossa's base.

