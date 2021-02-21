America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

Luna Rossa have advanced to take on Team New Zealand in the America's Cup final after completing a dominant 7-1 victory over Ineos Team UK today in the Prada Cup final.

Here's all the reaction from today's racing.

Luna Rossa win Prada Cup

Luna Rossa celebrate victory over Ineos Team UK. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Team New Zealand have met their match in the form of Luna Rossa.

The Italian syndicate have earned the right to challenge the Kiwi crew in the America's Cup match next month, winning the Prada Cup final series 7-1 against Ineos Team UK.

Luna Rossa only needed one race on match point to punch their ticket, winning both of Sunday's races to claim an emphatic series win; and the last race of the series might have been their most impressive.

The moment Ainslie knew it was over

At one point during the last race of the Prada Cup final, Sir Ben Ainslie knew his America's Cup dream was over. Michael Burgess reports on Luna Rossa's dominant 7-1 over Ineos Team UK.

How it all unfolded

Miss the action? Catch up on what happened with AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams' live blog of all the proceedings.

Beyond The Cup

World champion sailor Phil Robertson joins AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams and Alex Chapman to review all of the news at the completion of the Prada Cup final. Watch the video in your player above.

