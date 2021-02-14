America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

The Prada Cup final has been postponed after the Government announcement that Auckland will move into level 3 lockdown following the discovery of community cases of Covid-19.

Earlier, Luna Rossa had taken a 4-0 lead in the best-of-13 series, with two impressive wins on day two.

Prada postponement

The Prada Cup final between Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK has been postponed.

Racing was set to continue on Wednesday, but the news that Auckland - where the races are being held - has moved into level 3 lockdown will see the final pushed back.

The teams react

The news of the postponement is a curveball for the teams, who have tightly planned schedules and carefully managed timetables.

But speaking to Michael Burgess, Ineos Team UK skipper Sir Ben Ainslie and Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni both supported the Government's decision and history of handling the pandemic.

On the water...

Luna Rossa never trailed against Ineos Team UK. Photo / Brett Phibbs

After four races in the Prada Cup final, Ineos Team UK are yet to lead a single leg.

After dropping the first two races of the first-to-seven series against Luna Rossa yesterday, the British syndicate were again racing from behind all afternoon on Sunday; losing both races to fall 4-0 down in the series.

Issues in the pre-start wrote the story for the British syndicate on Sunday.

Ainslie's rough weekend

Sir Ben Ainslie and Ineos Team UK didn't have their best weekend. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Pressure can do amazing things – even to one of the greatest sailors in history.

Sir Ben Ainslie was almost flawless with his starts in the Prada Cup round robin, with a mix of his well-honed instinct and decades of experience.

But today was a different story.

How it unfolded

Beyond The Cup

