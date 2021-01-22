America's Cup 2021: All the latest from the Prada Cup

A revelation of 'spying' on Team New Zealand, suggestions of an alliance between Cup foes, and rule changes after the dramatic events of last Sunday...

Here's all you need to know about today's America's Cup news.

'Spying' on Team NZ

Luna Rossa have plenty of hurdles to overcome if they're to meet Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match in March, but that isn't stopping them from doing their due diligence on the Defender.

For any Challenger hoping to pry the Auld Mug away from the Kiwi outfit, keeping an eye on Team New Zealand is an important part of the campaign.

Speaking to media on Friday, Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill said the team had been doing plenty of reconnaissance when it came to the Defender, but were first and foremost focused on earning the shot to race in March's match.

Sir Ben Ainslie responds to Team NZ alliance reports

Sir Ben Ainslie has downplayed reports of a future alliance between Team New Zealand and Ineos Team UK, saying his British team are solely focused on their attempt to qualify for the America's Cup match in March.

There has been recent speculation around the Viaduct that Ineos Team UK are being lined up as the challenger of record for the next Cup, should the Kiwi syndicate successfully defend the Auld Mug this time around.

However, Ainslie played a straight bat when asked about the future possibilities.

Ineos Team UK skipper Sir Ben Ainslie during their win against American Magic. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Inside Ineos Team UK's remarkable resurgence

NZME's America's Cup reporter Michael Burgess takes a closer look at how Ineos Team UK managed to turn things around since their disappointing showing in the World Series in December.

Rule change after capsize

Racing a new class of yacht in the hope of taking the America's Cup out of Team New Zealand's hands, the challenging fleet will take every chance to practice they can get.

Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK will get an unexpected opportunity to do so this weekend as they line up for 'ghost races' during the Prada Cup.

American Magic on track for semis

This time next week, American Magic will be lining up in the Prada Cup semifinals, just short of two weeks after their dramatic capsize on the Waitematā Harbour, according to skipper Terry Hutchinson.

The team have been working overtime to repair a massive hole in Patriot's hull, as well as replacing the boat's electronics and foil cant system.

Hutchinson believes they are well on track to return to racing next week.

How the teams stack up

If history is any guide, Saturday's round robin race between Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa could have strong overall implications for the fate of the Prada Cup.

It's early days for a pivotal match, but that is how it feels this weekend, especially for the Italian syndicate.

Here's a scene setter ahead of the biggest race of the Prada Cup so far.

Beyond the Cup

On the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, American Magic flight controller Andrew Campbell and Ineos Team UK grinder Freddie Carr join Matt Brown and Mark Orams to provide the latest news and insight from inside their teams as the Prada Cup continues.

Catch the new episode in your video player above.

