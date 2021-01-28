America's Cup 2021: All the latest from the Prada Cup

A late rule change has seen teams clash on the eve of the Prada Cup semifinal series, while American Magic had a big scare during their first outing back on the water after their capsize.

Here's all you need to know from today's America's Cup news.

New rule scrapped

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson has voiced his disappointment at a decision by the Challenger of Record to scrap the 15-minute delay rule trialled in last weekend's final round-robin race - despite not consulting any of the challengers.

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson has expressed his disappointment following the decision to scrap the new postponement rule. Photo / Dean Purcell

The move has also surprised regatta director Iain Murray, while Team New Zealand have revealed they never consented to the change.

US crew 'left shaken'

Meanwhile, the American syndicate survived a scare on their return to the water that reportedly left the crew "shaken".

Hutchinson and Co have worked hard to repair the damage from their dramatic capsize in the first week of Prada Cup racing and re-launched Patriot 2.0 on Wednesday before hitting the water ahead of the semifinals against Luna Rossa.

It didn't quite go according to plan, however...

Matches to remember

Team New Zealand's nosedive in Bermuda in 2007 was one of the most dramatic moments in the semifinals of any challenger series. Photo / Supplied

On the eve of the Prada Cup elimination series between Luna Rossa and American Magic, Michael Burgess looks back on the best moments from almost 40 years of challenger semifinal contests in the America's Cup.

Christopher Reive: The real problem with Patriot 2.0

When American Magic unveiled their patched-up boat earlier this week, where once was a gaping hole caused by its capsize had been covered back up. In its place, an image resembling two band-aids with the New Zealand, British and Italian flags overlapping, and the words 'thank you' written alongside it.

Friday will be the moment of truth for American Magic, as they return to competitive racing following the capsize of Patriot. Photo / Brett Phibbs

It's a touching gesture to thank the other syndicates for their help in not letting the American vessel sink but, in the immortal words of Taylor Swift, band-aids don't fix bullet holes.

Superior Sailor, episode 1

NZME's new Super Sailor podcast series features interviews with some of the movers and shakers from the America's Cup and beyond.

In episode one, Chris Dickson joins Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave to discuss his love of sailing, what keeps him coming back for more, and the history of New Zealand's first challenge.

Beyond the Cup

On the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, Matt Brown and Mark Orams are joined by Ineos Team UK sail trimmer Joey Newton and Luna Rossa grinder Shannon Falcone to discuss American Magic's quest to make the Prada Cup semifinal start line.

Catch the episode in your video player above.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ Covid Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.