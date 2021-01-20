America's Cup 2021: All the latest from the Prada Cup

The schedule for this weekend's Prada Cup has been set - and it includes "ghost racing".

Here's all you need to know about today's Cup news.

Ghost races

The new schedule for the upcoming third and fourth round robin for the Prada Cup has been announced, confirming reports that teams will be forced to 'race' on their own following American Magic's capsize on Sunday.

American Magic were forced to withdraw from racing to make urgent repairs to their boat Patriot after the New York syndicate's dramatic capsize and near sinking during their race against Luna Rossa.

It's left the remaining Prada Cup challengers – Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK – having to take part in a "ghost race" due to Prada Cup regulations in order to be handed the win by default.

Behind the scenes of the capsize

The view from on board Patriot during the capsize. Photo / Screengrab

American Magic have released behind the scenes footage of their dramatic capsize.

Heading for their first victory of the Prada Cup on Sunday, American Magic's Patriot rounded the penultimate gate before going airborne, crashing down and capsizing. The boat took on water and was at risk of sinking before being saved and slowly towed back to base.

A video posted by the American Magic YouTube channel shows exactly what went down on both the chase boat and back at base when Patriot flipped.

What a capsize is like

World champion sailor Phil Robertson has offered a rare insight into the intense measures taken to prepare for a possible capsize like the one suffered by American Magic on Sunday.

Beyond the Cup

On the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, American Magic flight controller Andrew Campbell and Ineos Team UK grinder Freddie Carr join Matt Brown and Mark Orams to provide the latest news and insight from inside their teams as the Prada Cup continues.

Catch the new episode in your video player above.

