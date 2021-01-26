America's Cup 2021: All the latest from the Prada Cup

Ineos Team UK's Ben Ainslie has a heartfelt message for his home country ravaged by Covid-19, as American Magic add the finishing touches to their boat ahead of a return to sailing.

Here's all you need to know from today's Cup news.

Americans' moment of truth

American Magic are confident they will be competitive in the Prada Cup semifinal, despite the havoc wreaked by their capsize 10 days ago.

Their campaign looked in tatters on that Sunday evening, as Patriot came close to sinking during a three-hour salvage operation, before being towed back to base with a sizeable hole in its bow.

American Magic are hoping to be back on the water on Wednesday following their dramatic capsize 10 days ago. Photo / Dean Purcell

Against considerable odds, the boat has been rebuilt and restored and could go for its first sail on Wednesday.

'We know how fortunate we are'

Sir Ben Ainslie has revealed how much Ineos Team UK's victory in the Prada Cup round robins meant - but has also warned that his team still has plenty to improve on.

In a piece for the Telegraph, Ainslie says there is "no room for complacency" as they prepare for the Prada Cup final and, possibly, the America's Cup match against Team New Zealand.

Meet the Kings of the Cup

They will live on in America's Cup folklore for different reasons - from their ingenuity in dragging the regatta into the 21st century and beyond, to the infamy of perceived "betrayal".

Whatever their legacy, however, six men have left an indelible mark on the battle for the Auld Mug, according to Michael Burgess and Rod Emmerson.

The making of Dean Barker

For American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson, the choice for the most high-profile position in the syndicate was a no brainer.

"We needed a helmsman that was exceptionally knowledgeable of the America's Cup, had the foiling experience and had the understanding of what the event was."

American Magic's Kiwi helmsman Dean Barker. Photo / Photosport

That man was Kiwi helmsman Dean Barker.

