Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson sent his side to the Super Bowl. Photo / AP

From 18 points down to their first AFC title since 1989 - the Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl after upsetting the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals were huge underdogs but led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, come back from 21-3 down to take a 24-21 lead before the Chiefs kicked a final second field goal to force overtime.

For the second straight week the Chiefs at home won the overtime toss and received the ball, after beating the Buffalo Bills last week, but a Patrick Mahomes interception gave the Bengals the chance to book their Super Bowl spot.

Up stepped rookie kicker Evan McPherson who secured the 27-24 victory and the Bengals' third ever appearance in the Super Bowl. They will play either the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Bengals in both their other two appearances at the Super Bowl (1982, 89), or the Los Angeles Rams who host the Super Bowl on February 14.

Mahomes looked unstoppable in the first half with three touchdowns to give the Chiefs a 21-10 lead but couldn't get going in the second half with Kansas City scoring just three points.

More to come...