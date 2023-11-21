Clock ticking for the new government's mini-budget, Israel-Hamas hostage deal on the cards and Jason Momoa filming leads to ancient find in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

This was the All Whites’ performance we have been waiting for.

The potential of this team has been obvious for a few years - and this was a statement display.

It was a brilliant effort, as they managed a 1-1 draw against Ireland in Dublin - and should have won.

Despite the disparity in rankings (58 versus 103), the All Whites more than matched their European opponents and created the better opportunities, especially in the second half, which they dominated for long periods.

After Ireland went ahead from another defensive mistake, the visitors showed great resolve to work their way back into the game, capped by Matt Garbett’s superb equaliser just before the hour. There was a string of chances in the last 30 minutes - the best falling to substitute striker Max Mata - but the home side hung on.

Still, it was a landmark performance and a significant result, the first draw achieved against European opposition in 13 years, since the unforgettable 1-1 tie with Italy at the 2010 World Cup.

Sarpreet Singh showed his value with several key interventions, while Libby Cacace was outstanding on both sides of the ball. The midfield trio of Joe Bell, Mako Stamenic and Garbett also stood up well while Michael Boxall was a strong defensive anchor.

The All Whites made a bright start. Tim Payne twice got free down the right, but the quality of his final delivery wasn’t quite there. A period of Irish dominance followed, as the New Zealanders struggled to retain any meaningful possession and were forced into chasing shadows. Ireland went close - as two forwards got in each other’s way at the near post - before their breakthrough strike. The home side were pressing well and the goal was a product of that pressure.

Defender Nando Pijnaker’s first touch was too heavy, from a Bell pass, and he was hustled out of possession, allowing Adam Idah a simple stroked finish past keeper Max Crocombe. As captain Chris Wood alluded to before the game, they are the kind of mistakes that get punished against the better nations.

From there though the All Whites settled into their rhythm, dominating the last 15 minutes of the half.

The best chances fell to Singh. An angled shot produced a save at full stretch, before he was later released following a Cacace run, directing his righted foot effort wide, with Wood expecting the cross in the six yard area. Cacace was everywhere, while the passing and movement lifted a notch.

Their momentum continued after the interval, as Singh got forward to set up Garbett, who lifted his half volley over the bar. Something was building though, confirmed when Wood burgled possession, before his marker got back to shut down any danger.

Then came the goal. It was a beauty, given the stage and the circumstances, one of the best scored by the All Whites in recent years.

It was an exquisite finish, as Garbett found the bottom left corner from 20 metres, giving the goalkeeper no chance. But what stood out more was the build-up, which started in their own half, and featured passing from flank to flank. Payne made the incision - with some neat interplay with Singh - before finding Garbett , who made no mistake.

Wood was replaced soon afterwards by Mata, as the game opened up. Cacace almost produced another stunner - reminiscent of his effort at the Tokyo Olympics - with a full-blooded volley from 30 metres that was palmed away, before an offside Boxall tucked home the rebound.

There was more, with Mata blazing over, then close with a far post header, just losing his balance at the vital moment.

Mata had a golden chance to put the All Whites ahead but was foiled by replacement keeper Mark Travers, after being released by a delightful Singh through ball, threaded between two defenders.

All Whites 1 (Matt Garbett 59′)

Ireland 1 (Adam Idah 28′)

Halftime: 0-1