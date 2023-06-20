Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

All Whites v Qatar: Fifa must take action after Michael Boxall ‘racism’ claims - Jason Pine

Jason Pine
By
4 mins to read
The All Whites are visibly upset after an incident that happened minutes before the halftime whistle. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

One of New Zealand’s best halves of football in recent memory was sullied this morning with the All Whites opting not to retake the field after halftime in their friendly against Qatar.

The unprecedented

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport