OPINION:

One of New Zealand’s best halves of football in recent memory was sullied this morning with the All Whites opting not to retake the field after halftime in their friendly against Qatar.

The unprecedented action was sparked by an alleged racial insult aimed the way of defender Michael Boxall by one of the Qatari players just before the break. Despite the protestations of the New Zealand players, the referee took no action, indicating he hadn’t heard anything. Qatar coach Carlos Queiroz also tried to downplay the incident, but New Zealand’s players were having none of it. Enough was enough.

I’m not sure the thoughts of a white, middle-aged male are the most pertinent ones in a situation like this. I don’t have any lived experience of discrimination, let alone racism. But I do know this: no-one – in any industry or place of work – should have to put up with it.

Boxall and his teammates had every right to be outraged by the alleged racial slur. In the midst of a potentially volatile situation, cool heads prevailed and an admirable, courageous and unanimous decision was made.

For those suggesting a better approach would have been to play on and do the talking on the field, I’d be very keen to hear what the appropriate approach to tackling racism might be. If discrimination happens in the workplace, should we just go happily about our day and then bring it up before we head home? Is turning away the correct course of action?

The answer is, unequivocally, no. Racism and other forms of discrimination are rife in football and a simple shrug of the shoulders and ignoring these smears is no longer enough. Actual, constructive action is needed to ensure the discussion remains front and centre, rather than being swept under the carpet, or put away in a box labelled “uncomfortable truths we’d rather not deal with”.

The incident happened minutes before the halftime whistle. Photo / Photosport

Predictably, there have been some fairly questionable takes – many from anonymous online social media accounts – which have attempted to dilute the seriousness of this incident. Some have pointed to the fact the alleged perpetrator has dark skin himself and therefore couldn’t possibly be capable of a racist slight. Others have raised the quite preposterous view Boxall’s skin isn’t that dark and therefore the insults shouldn’t affect him. As a proud half-Samoan, I’m positive he’d take issue with these rather dim-witted opinions, as he did with what was sent his way this morning.

I’ve also seen the view proffered that the players should simply “toughen up”. Ironically, that’s exactly what they did by withdrawing from the game. By taking this course of action, the All Whites have ensured the dialogue about this blight on their game remains loud and prominent, and by standing in solidarity with not only each other but every past and future victim of racism, they’ve put a stake in the ground and refused to sit silently by.

Their move has earned widespread support, crucially from New Zealand Football and the New Zealand Professional Footballers’ Association, the body that represents our country’s professional players.

“We fully support the action of our players, who agreed collectively this course of action,” NZ Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said in a statement.

“We never want to see a match abandoned but some issues are bigger than football and it is important to make a stand.

“There is no room for racism in football.”

NZPFA stands unequivocally with its players. We commend and support our players’ poised reaction in this challenging situation.



We have contacted the team and will work with @NZ_Football to support the players in any way required.



There is no room for racism in our sport. — NZPFA (@nzpfa) June 19, 2023

The big question is what response, if any, will come from Fifa, who just this week announced the creation of an anti-racism taskforce. Its first real test will be the reaction of football’s governing body to this test case.

In the past, there’s been plenty of talking, lots of hand-wringing, but very little action against discrimination in football. Talk is cheap, and actions speak louder than words. By taking this action today, New Zealand’s top players gave nothing to racism. Fifa needs to stand alongside them and do the same.