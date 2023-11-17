All White Marko Stamenic holds the ball up against Greece. Photo / AP

The hard lessons continue for the All Whites.

There is no shame in losing to Greece, who are a decent European nation with a strong pedigree, while New Zealand are always up against it when they face most UEFA opposition, especially teams ranked inside the top 50 by Fifa (Greece are 46th).

But this performance – in a 2-0 loss on Saturday morning – was well short of the standards set in recent years.

They were defensively loose, especially in the first half, and fortunate not to concede more. They didn’t have much cohesion and combination in possession and similarly to the match against Australia last month, seemed to lack general zip and verve.

It didn’t help that they conceded a bizarre early goal, with Michael Woud deceived by a tame Giannis Konstantelias shot. It’s always hard for goalkeepers, whose mistakes are magnified, but it brought back memories of a couple of blunders by the same player at the Tokyo Olympics.

That was the worst possible start – in a situation where the All Whites needed to keep it tight – and left them chasing.

It also lifted the home side, who dominated the first half even before their second goal came in the 28th minute, with Giorgos Giakoumakis forcing in a shot from a rebound.

New Zealand had some half chances but never looked that convincing with the ball. The midfield trio of Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic and Matt Garbett struggled to impose themselves on the match, though Sarpreet Singh was busy in a roving role.

But the main issue was defensive. Greece found space and time- as the All Whites were caught between pressing and sitting – and Darren Bazeley’s team always looked vulnerable.

It’s likely Bazeley is targeting the Republic of Ireland match next Wednesday (8.45am NZ time), with regular centre backs Michaell Boxall and Nando Pijnaker not used in this match, while fullback Libby Cacace was one of the few players to emerge with credit.

Despite recent injury issues, Chris Wood started, with Singh and Callum McCowatt just behind him. Bell returned, after missing the previous window. Tim Payne was preferred at right fullback while veteran Tommy Smith and rookie Tyler Bindon comprised a new central defensive pairing.

New Zealand made a slow start, struggling to get into the rhythm of the game. Greece skipper Tasos Bakasetas hit the post from a driven free kick, before 18-year-old Bindon had to be alert to block another shot after a giveaway from Bell, who is usually so composed in possession.

The first goal, in the 10th minute, was an absolute calamity. Woud was completely deceived – getting his angles all wrong – as he let a tame Konstantelias shot drift inside his far post, initially thinking it was going wide. It’s the kind of concession that deflates a team, while giving the opposition confidence.

Greece striker Giakoumakis had a succession of chances, including a couple of tight offside calls.

The visitors had their moments. Garbett was set up nicely in the area by McCowatt, Wood had a looped shot just wide and Singh looked to be clipped in the box, though his penalty appeal was ignored.

But Greece looked much more likely and the second goal summed up the muddle the All Whites were in. An attacking free kick was taken short and given away casually, allowing Greece to spring forward. From the resulting corner, Giakoumakis was first to the rebound after Woud had parried away a strong header, with the unusual sight of Wood being outjumped.

Giakoumakis should have extended the lead soon afterwards, chipping over the bar after New Zealand had been caught out at the back following a fast break, while Woud was later forced into a strong far-post save.

Waine replaced Wood at halftime, before both coaches rolled a succession of substitutes. McCowatt had a shot blocked after finding space in the area, while Waine made a good chance, lifting his shot high over the bar after a nice turn. The sting went out of the game in the last 30 minutes as both teams were focused on their next assignments, though Joey Champness almost created an opportunity for Waine.

Greece 2 (Giannis Konstantelias 10′, Giorgos Giakoumakis 29′)

All Whites 0

Halftime 2-0