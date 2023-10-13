The All Whites clash with Congo DR. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites managed to secure a late 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Murcia this morning, all thanks to captain Chris Wood’s successful penalty kick in added time.

Wood earned the crucial penalty himself after being pushed over in the box by Gedeon Kalulu after Matt Garbett attempted a quick free kick, catching DR Congo off guard. Wood stepped up in the 91st minute, directing his kick towards the bottom right of the goal, beating keeper Lionel Mpasi effortlessly.

The goal marked Wood’s 34th for New Zealand. The All Whites had a chance to clinch a win after Wood’s late equaliser but Mpasi denied an attempt from Max Mata.

The Congolese side, ranked 64th in the world, struck quickly after halftime, capitalising on a defensive mix-up. A header meant for New Zealand keeper Nik Tzanvec from Liberato Cacae was intercepted, allowing Cedric Bakambu to find the back of the net.

Looking ahead, the All Whites are now headed to England for the Soccer Ashes against Australia in London on Wednesday.

As it happened: Live updates of the football friendly between the All Whites and DR Congo