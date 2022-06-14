New Zealand's Fifa World Cup dream ended as Costa Rica beat the All Whites 1-0. Video / Sky Sport

New Zealand's Fifa World Cup dream ended as Costa Rica beat the All Whites 1-0. Video / Sky Sport

The key moments in the All Whites' 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in the World Cup intercontinental playoff.

3rd minute: Costa Rica scores through Joel Campbell

It was a horrible start for New Zealand as Costa Rica went ahead on their first chance at goal.

As All Whites centre back Bill Tuiloma battled with Gerson Torres after a Costa Rican long throw in, Jewison Bennette found space in behind on the left flank.

Bennette managed to put in a good cross to find Joel Campbell, who managed to squeeze between two All Whites defenders and side foot a shot past Oli Sail's outstretched left hand to score.

Joel Campbell of Costa Rica celebrates after scoring. Photo / Getty

11th minute: New Zealand's first big chance

A long ball into the penalty box finds Chris Wood, who heads the ball back beautifully into a dangerous area. It finds Alex Greive on the edge of the box but he pulls his shot just wide to the right of Keylor Navas' goal.

13th minute: Garbett skies his shot

Niko Kirwan finds Wood on the back post, and the striker heads it back once again to the edge of the box. This time it's Matt Garbett who gets on the end of it but can't keep his half-volley down as it skies wide and over the bar.

15th minute: First shot at goal for NZ

Wood gets on the end of a Joe Bell cross and flicks a shot with the outside of his foot. But Navas saves it well and quickly gets up to smother Wood's second attempt.

37th minute: Big penalty shout

Chris Wood's potential penalty. Photo / Sky

Clayton Lewis sends a free kick towards Wood, who does brilliantly to control it on his chest away from the defender before going down in the penalty box.

Big penalty appeals from New Zealand but referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed waves it off.

Wood had position over Anthony Contreras, who made contact with the back of Wood but it was deemed fair. VAR (video assistant referee) confirms the referee's decision.

39th minute: Wood scores but it's later disallowed

Garbett receives the ball in between the Costa Rican defensive line and he manages to get away on the left wing after a 50-50 challenge with centre back Oscar Duarte (later judged to have been a foul).

Garbett cuts back in on his right foot and crossed the ball into a dangerous area in the penalty box. Yeltsin Tejeda attempts to clear but he ends up flicking it backwards towards Wood who slots it home from the six-yard box past Navas.

However, the referee halts the celebrations as he goes to VAR to check for a possible foul by Garbett in the lead up to the goal.

Matt Garbett's challenge was ruled as a foul by VAR, which disallowed Chris Wood's goal. Photo / Sky

After checking the incident for himself, the referee then rules the goal out – judging, perhaps harshly, that Garbett pulled Duarte down illegally as he broke free on the left flank.

All Whites coach Danny Hay said he was disappointed with the referee's performance after the game.

"Not much I can say about the officiating. Everyone can make their mind up on that. Pretty average and I'm pretty disappointed to be fair."

69th minute: Barbarouses sent off

Second-half substitute Kosta Barbarouses was penalised for a poor challenge on Francisco Calvo.

It was first deemed a yellow card by the referee, but later turned into a red after a lengthy VAR check.

Kosta Barbarouses' red card. Photo / Sky

Replays show Barbarouses tackled with his studs up and made contact with Calvo's right ankle.

"I thought we should've had maybe two penalties in that game," All Whites defender Libby Cacace said after the game. "And then that red card obviously it hurt us a lot. The referee made his decision and we got to move on. I thought we reacted really well to those decisions."

77th minute: Lewis shot saved

During a period of sustained pressure for the All Whites, Clayton Lewis managed to force possibly the best save out of Navas of the game thanks to a curling left-foot strike from distance.

Lewis hit it well to test Navas, but the Paris Saint-Germain keeper pulled off a great stop.

85th minute: Wood's final chance

Marko Stamenic, who came on in the second half, floats a ball into the back post and Chris Wood brings it down beautifully on his chest, turns the defender by bringing it to his right foot but scuffs his shot from about eight yards out.

It proved to be New Zealand's last half-chance of the game as the Costa Ricans hung on for the win.