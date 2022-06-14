Liberato Cacace challenged by two Costa Rican defenders. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites' World Cup dream came to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica in their intercontinental playoff in Doha.

Despite going a goal down early in the third minute, New Zealand responded by dominating much of the match.

Here's how the All Whites rated in their heartbreaking loss.

Starting XI

Ollie Sail - 6/10

A quiet day, after the early goal.

Nando Pijnaker - 6/10

With little heat from the Costa Ricans, he took chances to push ahead.

Winston Reid - 7/10

Slow to close down the cross that led to Costa Rica's opener. Put in a solid shift until he was pulled after picking up a yellow card as red mist seemed likely to descend.

Winston Reid. Photo / Photosport

Bill Tuiloma - 5/10

Was exposed in lead up to the opener, but worked as a handy link to midfield and wingers for the rest of the match.

Libby Cacace - 9/10

Brilliant on the ball. A constant threat on the left flank, and among the best on the park and throughout the campaign.

Niko Kirwan - 8/10

A bright prospect down the right-hand side, keeping the heat on the Costa Rican defenders and bringing shooting options into play.

Joe Bell - 6/10

Bell had little to show on a tough night, but the weight of possession in his team's favour suggests he delivered.

Joe Bell. Photo / Photosport

Clayton Lewis - 7/10

Worked hard in midfield. Had a meaty 76th-minute shot from the edge of the box that might have tested a weaker keeper.

Matt Garbett - 6/10

Worked hard on a tough night. Unlucky to be picked up by a VAR treatment so nit-picky it wouldn't be out of place in rugby union, resulting in a disallowed goal.

Alex Greive - 6/10

Struggled to find space and time on the flanks. Was able to get forward, linking with Wood.

Chris Wood - 9/10

A stellar first half, capped by a legitimate finish that was unluckily disallowed by VAR. Scuffed a key chance late in the second half.

Chris Wood. Photo / Photosport

Substitutes:

Kosta Barbarouses - 2/10

A seven-minute stint. Couldn't argue against the red card that came after another cursed VAR review.

Ben Waine - 6/10

Found space on the flank after coming on for Garbett.

Tim Payne - 6/10

Brought an energy boost after the 80th minute.

Marko Stamenic - 6/10

Came on late and delivered some nice passes; linked well with Payne.

Elijah Just - 6/10

On for Reid in the 73rd minute. Pushed attack forward as pressure mounted.