Australia have out played the All Whites football side once again to claim the Ashes Cup. Video / Sky Sport

The All Whites’ long drought against Australia has continued, with a 2-0 loss to the Socceroos in London this morning.

The men in green and gold were good value for the win, in a thoroughly dominant performance, to confirm them as the holders of the rediscovered Soccer Ashes trophy.

New Zealand were looking for their first transtasman victory since 2002 (7766 days ago) but didn’t really get close.

They did well to stay in the game – after Mitch Duke’s early goal for Australia – before Jackson Irvine confirmed the outcome in the 76th minute.

But compared to the contest in Brisbane last year, when the All Whites pushed the Socceroos to the limit, this was a step backwards.

They were hounded constantly by Australia’s press, created little of note – with some below par delivery from wide areas – and were opened up defensively too easily.

While they enjoyed some good moments in possession, they missed the influence of playmaker Sarpreet Singh, as well as fellow midfielder Joe Bell.

Goalkeeper Michael Woud, in his first All Whites match since January 2022, had a busy night and made some impressive saves.

New Zealand (ranked 104 by Fifa) were always going to be outsiders. Since Australia’s last ditch qualification for the 2022 World Cup – and subsequent impressive efforts in Qatar – the Socceroos (world No 27) have gone to another level. Already this year they have had matches against Ecuador, Mexico and world champions Argentina, before a game in front of 81,000 at Wembley last Saturday.

Wednesday was a special occasion, with the Soccer Ashes up for grabs. First contested in 1923, the precious trophy hadn’t been seen since 1954, before it was rediscovered earlier this year.

New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley made four changes to the XI that started in the 1-1 draw against the DR Congo on Saturday. Singh was the big absentee – due to a calf injury – with Matt Garbett coming in. Bill Tuiloma was selected at right fullback, with Alex Greive and Woud the others to be introduced.

After New Zealand had made a bright start, Australia opened the scoring in the 12th minute, through Mitch Duke, though the goal was later bizzarely credited to defender Harry Souttar, after a barely discernible deflection. It was a disappointing concession, as the striker was left unmarked in the area, after a far post cross was directed back towards the goal, with defenders caught ball watching.

From there, Australia kicked into gear. With their effective press, they looked dangerous in quick transitions, stretching New Zealand down both flanks.

Jordan Bos tested Woud from distance, while Martin Boyle had the ball in the net in the 37th minute but had strayed offside. Duke had the best opportunity to add to the score but got tangled up after a smart run into the area.

Despite some promising build up play, the All Whites were restricted to half chances, unable to utilise the threat of Chris Wood, apart from a header from a narrow angle following a Tuiloma cross. Given the lack of opportunities, the set piece delivery from corners and free kicks was disappointing, either not getting beyond the first defender or drifting far too deep.

A superb Woud save from Boyle kept New Zealand in the match early in the second half, minutes after he had denied Connor Metcalfe.

New Zealand’s best opportunity came from a well struck Tuiloma free kick, which skimmed the cross bar just after the hour, before Irvine’s header made the game safe for Australia. It was another poor goal to concede, direct from a corner which the All Whites defence couldn’t deal with.

Joey Champness, Ben Waine, Niko Kirwan, Tyler Bindon and Max Mata were late substitutions for New Zealand, but Australia should have had three as the game stretched out, with Brandon Borrello somehow skewing his shot wide.

All Whites 0

Australia 2 (Mitch Duke 13′, Jackson Irvine 76′)

Halftime: 0-1